Driver who stole NYC school bus, struck seven cars arrested: NYPD

BROOKLYN — The driver who stole a school bus in Brooklyn on Thursday — crashing into a number of vehicles — will face charges including grand larceny, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest, police said Friday.

Anthony Reyes, 43, was arrested after police received reports of a stolen school bus Thursday afternoon. No children were on the bus at the time.

Video posted to TikTok shows the smoking bus hit several cars on a crowded street, severely damaging them, as NYPD officers chased the vehicle. Pieces of damaged cars were left littered across the street.

The bus crashed at 1738 East New York Avenue, then continued to Atlantic and Georgia Avenues where the bus gave out, police said.

Police said, in total, Reyes crashed into seven vehicles.

Reyes faces seven criminal charges: grand larceny, reckless endangerment, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.