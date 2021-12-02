Driver steals school bus in Brooklyn, crashes into multiple cars; Suspect taken into NYPD custody

Brooklyn

BROOKLYN —- A driver stole a school bus in Brooklyn on Thursday and crashed into a number of vehicles, police said.

A 911 call came in around 2:30 p.m. for the stolen bus. Officers with the NYPD’s 7t precinct responded.

No children were on the bus at the time.

Video posted to TikTok shows the smoking bus hit several cars on a crowded street, severely damaging them, as NYPD officers chased the vehicle. Pieces of damaged cars were left littered across the street.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

Officials have not yet released additional information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

