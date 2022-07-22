Police said a traffic officer was struck in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on July 22, 2022. (PIX11)

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver purposefully struck a traffic agent Friday morning following an altercation, police said.

The agent was hit about 11:31 a.m. in front of a Glenwood Road business, police said. When NYPD officers arrived, they found him in the roadway with “injuries throughout the body.”

According to police, the agent was issuing a ticket to a 2001 Ford van when two people got out of the vehicle. Those suspects began arguing with the agent, and eventually, the dispute turned physical.

One of the suspects got into another vehicle — a dark Infinity — and proceeded to drive straight into the traffic agent. The suspects left in the Infinity and Ford van in opposite directions.

According to police sources, the agent sustained a head injury.

Police said he had “non-life-threatening” injuries and was being treated at a nearby hospital.

