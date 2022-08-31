MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An Access-A-Ride driver dragged a 78-year-old woman from his vehicle in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The woman had hired the driver to take her to a physical therapy appointment, officials said. The driver went around the block and when the woman asked to be dropped off in front of her therapy appointment, a dispute started.

The driver grabbed the woman’s leg and pulled her from the vehicle at East 35th Street and Flatlands Avenue, police said. He also took her phone, but later gave it to a good Samaritan who stepped in.

After handing over the phone, the driver got back in his car and fled the scene, striking a man as he drove off, officials said. Police have not yet released a description of the driver or of his car.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).