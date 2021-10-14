Scene of a wrong-way crash in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn that left a 3-month-old girl dead and her mother seriously injured on Sept. 11, 2021, officials said. (PIX11 News)

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A driver police say is responsible for a September wrong-way collision that left an infant dead and her mother seriously injured in Brooklyn, was hit with new, more serious charges on Thursday.

Tyrik Mott, 29, was arraigned on a 22-count indictment that included charges of second-degree manslaughter, first- and second-degree assault, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless endangerment and more, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

“This defendant allegedly drove in a shockingly reckless and criminal manner and destroyed a family in a matter of seconds,” the district attorney said in a statement.

Officials said that back on Sept. 11, the Brooklyn man allegedly drove his Honda Civic the wrong way on a part of Gates Avenue that is a one-way street.

As he entered the intersection of Vanderbilt Avenue, in Clinton Hill, he collided with another Honda Civic traveling northbound with the light, police said at the time.

The crash caused both vehicles to strike a couple crossing Gates Avenue in the crosswalk with their baby girl in a stroller, authorities said.

Three-month-old Apolline Mong Guillemin died of her injuries while her mother suffered what the district attorney described as serious, “life-altering” injuries. The father suffered minor injuries, while the driver of the other car was also hurt.

According to authorities, the defendant jumped out of his vehicle after the deadly crash and fled on foot, while discarding a dark-colored shirt he had been wearing.

Blocks way, he allegedly attempted to carjack another vehicle on Atlantic Avenue, but was apprehended by responding officers, officials said.

Mott’s license was also suspended at the time of the collision, the district attorney added.

“We intend to now seek justice for little Apolline and will continue to aggressively prosecute unlawful drivers who show disregard for the rules of the road and for the lives of everyone using Brooklyn’s streets,” the DA said.

Until now, he had only been charged only in connection with the attempted robbery and running from police.