Police on the scene after a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn that left a woman in critical condition early Wednesday, March 17, 2021, the NYPD said. (Citizen App)

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police said Wednesday morning they were looking for a driver they believe fled the scene of a serious collision in Brooklyn overnight that critically injured another driver.

The NYPD said the crash happened around 1 a.m. at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Warwick Street in the East New York section.

A woman driving a Toyota Scion xA westbound on Atlantic Avenue was attempting to turn left onto Warwick Street when a Chevy Silverado pickup truck heading in the opposite direction collided with her, authorities said.

The crash left the woman, 28, pinned inside her vehicle. She was later removed by emergency responders and taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, officials said.

Police believe the unidentified male driver of the truck fled the scene on foot.

