SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver crashed into a Brooklyn nail salon on Sunday morning, officials said.

Images from the scene show the car on the Avenue Z sidewalk near East 113th Street. FDNY officials received a 911 call around 11:40 a.m.

One person was taken to a hospital for treatment. It wasn’t immediately clear if the victim was the driver or a pedestrian. FDNY officials did not specify how seriously the victim was hurt.