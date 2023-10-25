BAYRIDGE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A vehicle crashed into a 7-Eleven in Brooklyn early Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The crash happened at 10:35 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 8813 4th Ave. One person was injured, fire officials said. First responders transported the victim to a hospital for treatment.

There was no structural damage to the 7-Eleven, officials said.

The cause of the crash is unclear and the investigation remains ongoing.

