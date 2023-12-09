BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police apprehended a driver on Friday who allegedly killed one person and critically injured another during an argument in Brooklyn.

Sergio Zamora-Mendoza, 33, was charged with manslaughter and assault in connection with the fatal incident, authorities said.

The beating happened on Thursday at 4:38 a.m. on West 9th Street, authorities said. Zamora-Mendoza punched both victims multiple times in the head before running away.

Police said a man, identified as 66-year-old Carlos Guaman, was later pronounced dead at Maimonides Medical Center. A 52-year-old man was listed in critical condition, according to authorities.

