Driver arrested 2 years after deadly Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

Example of a Nissan Murano SUV involved in the deadly hit-and-run in Sept. 2019, police say. (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Over two years after a Queens man was struck by an SUV and left for dead in a Brooklyn street, the driver who allegedly fled the scene is facing a slew of serious charges, according to the NYPD.

Police said Ramsaran Mahabeersingh, 57, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the deadly 2019 hit-and-run.

The Brooklyn man was hit with charges including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and assault, according to officials.

Police believe Mahabeersingh was behind the wheel of a Nissan Murano SUV that struck and killed 47-year-old Antonio Gonzalez in the Cypress Hills area of Brooklyn back on Sept. 22, 2019.

Gonzalez was attempting to cross North Conduit Avenue, at Crescent Street, around 3:15 a.m. when the SUV, traveling westbound on North Conduit Avenue, struck him, authorities said at the time.

The SUV fled the scene and responding officers found the victim laying unconscious in the road with severe head injuries, police said.

Gonzalez was initially rushed to an area hospital in critical condition, but died a day later.

