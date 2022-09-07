MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office requested bail for a man accused of pulling a 78-year-old woman from an Access-A-Ride car, but the suspect was released on his own recognizance, officials said Wednesday.

Elsakran Mohamed was hit with a slew of charges during his arraignment, including assault, reckless endangerment, attempted assault, menacing and harassment, according to court documents. The 46-year-old driver was arrested in connection with the Aug. 31 incident.

On that day, he picked up a woman to take her to physical therapy. The driver went around the block and when the woman asked to be dropped off in front of her therapy appointment, a dispute started, police said at the time.

Mohamed allegedly grabbed the woman’s leg and pulled her from the vehicle at East 35th Street and Flatlands Avenue, officials said. He also allegedly took her phone, but later gave it to Ezra Halawani, a good Samaritan who stepped in.

Halawani then tried to stop the driver from fleeing. Mohamed allegedly struck Halawani with his car before driving off.

“When he hit me, I fell on top of his hood and fell on the floor on my shoulder,” Halawani previously told PIX11.

The NYS Federation of Taxi Drivers was horrified by the video of the incident. Spokesperson Fernando Mateo said there was nothing that could justify the driver’s actions.

“The video is brutal and shows no compassion or respect for the elderly,” Mateo said.

Police arrested Mohamed on Sept. 3. Officials have not said why information on his arrest was not shared when it happened.