DOT employee struck with BB gun pellet in Brooklyn: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn  — A construction worker was injured after being hit with a BB gun pellet Friday morning, police said.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Avenue L and East 19th Street in Midwood, cops said.

The construction worker, who is an employee of the Department of Transportation, was working on the sidewalk when he realized he “sustained an injury to the chest,” according to police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said he was hit with a BB gun pellet. 

No arrests have been made.

The DOT called the incident “alarming” and are working with the NYPD.

“This is terrible and alarming and could have been a lot worse. DOT workers should be able to work in a safe environment each and every day. We will assist the NYPD with its investigation,” DOT said in a statement. 

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Angela Yee talks new Brooklyn coffee shop, The Breakfast Club, her podcast and more

Car slams into scaffolding on Brooklyn street

Mother 'numb' after death of toddler son in dog attack

'Niagara Falls in my kitchen!': Brooklyn family fights for repairs

Brooklyn students celebrate their community and diversity with large mural

Toddler mauled to death by family dog in Brooklyn

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter