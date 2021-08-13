DOT employee struck with BB gun pellet in Brooklyn: police

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A construction worker was injured after being hit with a BB gun pellet Friday morning, police said.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Avenue L and East 19th Street in Midwood, cops said.

The construction worker, who is an employee of the Department of Transportation, was working on the sidewalk when he realized he “sustained an injury to the chest,” according to police.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said he was hit with a BB gun pellet.

No arrests have been made.

The DOT called the incident “alarming” and are working with the NYPD.

“This is terrible and alarming and could have been a lot worse. DOT workers should be able to work in a safe environment each and every day. We will assist the NYPD with its investigation,” DOT said in a statement.

