BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl was walking into a juice bar not far from her home May 22 when she was randomly stabbed from behind. The attack was caught on camera.

“Some guy just saw me and, in randomness, he just wanted to come and hurt me,” Dagean Wilson told PIX11 News.

She’s still in shock following the attack, in which the stranger pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the left shoulder. Police identified the suspect as 20-year-old Lewis Osie, and are asking the public’s help in finding him.

“It felt like a punch,” Wilson said. “It hurt, but I was already getting something, so I didn’t want to cause any drama.”

In fact, Wilson she didn’t even realize she had been stabbed until two men approached her to help. The neighbors walked Wilson home, where her mother was horrified to learn about what happened.

LaRonda Hicks, the girl’s mother, said she saw a “deeper wound” and told Wilson that it looked like she had been stabbed. That’s when Wilson started “freaking out” and crying.

Wilson was rushed to the hospital where she was treated and released.

Her mother said she has remained strong through the process.

“She is a trooper,” Hicks said. “She is a soldier.”

Wilson’s family said the attack has left them anxious. They were already considering moving out of the city, but now say that possibility is more definite.

Wilson said she has no idea why she was targeted. She doesn’t know the suspect, and said she was just trying to go to the store — in broad daylight.

“I don’t understand why they would do that,” she added.