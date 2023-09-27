WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The iconic Domino Sugar Refinery, located on the waterfront of Domino Park along the East River in Williamsburg, has reopened as a newly renovated office building.

Real estate developer Two Trees Management named the 15-story office building The Refinery at Domino. The company described it as the “crown jewel” of the 11-acre Domino Sugar factory site, located just north of the Williamsburg Bridge.

The office building is part of the ongoing redevelopment of the Domino Sugar factory site, which dates back to the 19th century.

“Our vision for the Domino site has always been to cultivate a vibrant mixed-use community on the Williamsburg waterfront,” said Jed Walentas, CEO of Two Trees Management. “The Refinery at Domino is the centerpiece of this vision, delivering the best-in-class commercial space to accommodate Brooklyn’s dynamic workforce.”

The Domino Sugar Refinery opened in the 1880s and eventually closed operations in 2004. Two Trees Management purchased the site in 2012.

The sugar manufacturing machinery that was housed inside the building has been repurposed and placed throughout Domino Park as historical relics.

An LED replica of the iconic Domino Sugar neon sign sits on top of the building, matching the original dimensions, according to Two Trees Management.

