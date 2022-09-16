BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The Fort Greene Park Users and Pets Society announced it will host the 24th annual Great PUPkin Dog costume contest at Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn.

The Great PUPkin Dog Costume Contest is Brooklyn’s largest and longest-running dog

competition and it takes place in tandem with Fort Greene Park Conservancy’s Halloween Fest. This year’s contest will be held on Oct. 29.

“I’m thrilled to be organizing this year’s event, and can’t wait to see how outrageous and unique the costumes are this year,” said Alana Davis, the new director of the Great PUPkin. “Each year, the PUPkin brings out the creativity of New Yorkers from all five boroughs and beyond, and thousands of spectators marvel at the elaborate canine costumes. It’s Brooklyn’s biggest and craziest dog party!”

The event will start at noon, and pre-registration will be available beginning on Sept. 30 on the Fort Greene PUPS Eventbrite page, which is not yet active. The entry fee is $15 and no walk-ups will be allowed. However, folks will be allowed to register at the event.

Over 100 dogs are expected to dress up in their best Halloween attire to compete in front of judges and the live audience to win the coveted Great PUPkin rosettes. The winner will be decided by a round of applause by the audience. The show is free to attend and there will be a livestream on the Fort Greene PUPS Facebook page.

Pre-registrants must check in starting at 11 a.m. on the Fort Greene Park monument plaza before the show. Anyone not checked in by 11:30 a.m. will forfeit their entry. The judging will be held at noon at the bottom of the Fort Greene Park monument stairs.

You can find more updates on the contest here.