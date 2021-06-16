Dog owners ask city for dog run in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Open space is precious in the city for people and pets.

Some parks have designated dog parks or hours that allow pets to be off the leash. Some dogs and their owners have been using a section of Sunset Park along 41st Street at 5th Avenue as an unauthorized dog run.

The area is already fenced off from the rest of the grounds. The city locked an access gate this week.

NYC Parks says the area doesn’t work as a dog park due to the slope of the land. The city has drainage and ground cover guidelines.

Neighbors have started a petition asking the city to build a dog park at a location in the Sunset Park neighborhood. It is a topic on the community board’s agenda.

A spokesperson for the parks department says the community board and community members must agree to support a project and there has to be funding for it.