Dog owners ask city for dog run in Sunset Park

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn — Open space is precious in the city for people and pets. 

Some parks have designated dog parks or hours that allow pets to be off the leash. Some dogs and their owners have been using a section of Sunset Park along 41st Street at 5th Avenue as an unauthorized dog run. 

The area is already fenced off from the rest of the grounds. The city locked an access gate this week. 

NYC Parks says the area doesn’t work as a dog park due to the slope of the land. The city has drainage and ground cover guidelines. 

Neighbors have started a petition asking the city to build a dog park at a location in the Sunset Park neighborhood. It is a topic on the community board’s agenda. 

A spokesperson for the parks department says the community board and community members must agree to support a project and there has to be funding for it. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Dog owners ask city for dog run in Sunset Park

Mom reacts after being victim of racist rant

Brooklyn grandma needs repairs at NYCHA home, but says her tickets keep being closed

Stolen therapy dog returned after Brooklyn carjacking

Family reunited with dog stolen during Brooklyn carjacking

Brooklyn baby thrown out of window still in critical condition

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter