Dog found days after Brooklyn carjacking

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn — A dog taken during a Brooklyn carjacking was found, police said Sunday.

Luna, a Toy Poodle, was in the parked Honda with a 73-year-old woman when the carjacker physically removed the victim from the car, hopped in and drove off — with the dog still inside the vehicle — on June 6, officials said.

The woman’s head was injured during the carjacking.

A missing poster for Luna described her as friendly, quiet and approachable.

Police have not yet arrested the carjacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

