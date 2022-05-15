CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An officer was bitten by a dog during an attempted stop in Coney Island on Sunday, police said.

Officers from the NYPD’s 60 precinct tried to stop a man they believed had a firearm around 6:15 p.m., officials said. The man ran into a Neptune Avenue building near West 35th Street.

A dog ran out of the building and bit one officer’s head, police said. Another officer fired shots at the dog.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said. The dog was also taken to an animal hospital. As of Sunday evening, it was still alive.

The man police originally tried to stop has not yet been found. Police have not released a description of the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).