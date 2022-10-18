BROOKLYN (PIX11) — The 19-year-old Department of Education worker who was fatally shot in Brooklyn last week has donated his organs to six people, according to LiveOnNY, an organ procurement organization.

Ethan Holder was shot in the head and critically injured on Oct.11 at a grocery store on Avenue M in Flatlands. He died the following day.

Holder’s organs saved the lives of people in their 40s to 70s across four states, including New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, and Michigan, said the organization.

“LiveOnNY is humbled and honored to be the stewards of these precious gifts on behalf of Ethan and his family so that he and others may Live On,” CEO Leonard Achan said.

Holder was a substitute teacher at P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School and was leaving work when he was shot, police said. Authorities said he was shot multiple times in the head and back at close range and was the intended target of the shooting.

Javier Oates, 19, was arrested on murder charges in Holder’s death. Police also charged Oates with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm.