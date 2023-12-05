NEW YORK (PIX11) — Officials are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who needed medical assistance in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Around 10 a.m., near Sackman Street and Newport Street, a woman was found disoriented and was not able to give police any information about who she was, according to police.

The woman is estimated to be 25 years old with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she is around 5’5″ and was found in a beige jacket, with green pants and a green sweater.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

