MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — The man behind some of New York’s most beloved pizza has died at the age of 85, family said Thursday.

Domenico “Dom” DeMarco served up slices from Di Fara’s pizzeria in Midwood for decades. People would wait in line outside for an hour to try his pizza.

“He was the hardest working man I know and he was a leader and will remain a leader through his legacy,” a family member wrote on Di Fara’s Instagram page. “It is with a broken heart that I must share that he has left my mom, my brothers, my sister , myself and all those that loved him because it was his time . My dad ‘Dom’ was 85 years old and all our hearts will be broken.”

De Marco opened Di Fara Pizza in 1965, according to the company website. He came to Brooklyn from Italy. De Marco spent more than half a century working on pizza. He kept cooking in the restaurant kitchen and serving up slices into his 80s. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio once called Di Fara’s pizza “the best slice in town.”

