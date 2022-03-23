BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A fire tore through a Brooklyn home early Wednesday morning, injuring several people and causing part of the building to collapse, officials said.

Flames broke out at the two-story home on East Ninth Street on the border of Midwood and Kensington just after 4 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find billowing smoke and flames.

Firefighters were impeded by “heavy clutter conditions” in the house, an FDNY spokesperson said. Part of the second floor collapsed onto the first floor.

A civilian was removed from the home and rushed to a hospital, fire officials said. Five firefighters were also injured. Their conditions were not immediately available.

The civilian victim was found unconscious and not breathing in the basement and was brought back to life when first responders performed CPR, officials said. Two of the firefighters who were injured fell from the second floor to the first floor during the collapse.

Neighbor Irene Torres told PIX11 News she heard her neighbor’s screams for help.

“My husband and I were shocked he was still breathing, period, because we could barely breathe in our house. So hopefully he’ll survive,” she said. “They went in and got him … We weren’t really sure what they were doing, but then when we saw them coming out it was devastating. Most of the people on this block have lived here about 40, 45, 50 years, and we’ve known John (the victim) since all that time.”

More than 130 firefighters and EMS responded to the scene. The fire was brought under control. The cause of the fire remained under investigation.