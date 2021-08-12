Devastated mom asks for help with burial expenses for toddler son mauled by dog in Brooklyn

The 19-month old boy who was killed in a Brooklyn home in a dog attack (Photo: Susan Hyre).

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — After a toddler was killed after being mauled by a dog inside a Brooklyn apartment, the family is looking for help to allay costs of his burial.

Susan Hyre’s 19-month-old son was at home with just his two older siblings, ages 9 and 11, when the family Rottweiler attacked, leaving the toddler with deadly bite wounds to his neck and shoulder.

“He was my miracle baby,” Hyre said. “I never thought I would have children again because I had a very complicated pregnancy.”

Responding officers arrived to find the little boy heavily bleeding with bite wounds to his neck and shoulder, authorities said.

EMS rushed the toddler to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 11:30 p.m., according to officials.

Police arrested Vernon Foster, the 30-year-old father, on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Cops said the dog was contained to the bathroom before police arrived.

Family have started a Gofundme to help with the costs of the burial for the boy.

“The fact that he was even here, and that he was so perfect and he was taken away from me like this, I just feel so numb,” Hyre said. “I don’t know what to do with myself right now.”

The dog was taken to Animal Care and Control.

Hyre spoke with her children on a video call the night before the deadly attack.

“He was a very lovable child,” she said. “He never gave me any problems. I always made jokes and say he was my golden child.”