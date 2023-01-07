Police are searching for four suspects who beat and robbed a deliveryman in Brooklyn. (Credit: NYPD)

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A delivery worker was attacked and robbed in Brooklyn last month, police said on Saturday.

A 42-year-old man was delivering food near 1590 East New York Avenue on Dec. 13th, 2022, around 9:20 p.m., according to authorities.

Four assailants approached the victim and one began beating him with an unknown item, police said. The crooks then stole the victim’s wallet, containing his credit card, $300, and two cell phones before running away, police said.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.