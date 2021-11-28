Deli worker, 18, shot in the back of the head in Brooklyn: sources

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Scene of Nov. 27, 2021 deli shooting in Brooklyn (PIX11 News)

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old deli worker was shot in the back of the head during a dispute on Saturday night, police sources said.

Two men are wanted in connection with the Nostrand Avenue shooting, which happened around 6:30 p.m. near Avenue D, officials said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police do not yet have a description of the two suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

@PIX11News on Twitter