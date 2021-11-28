Deli worker, 18, shot in the back of the head in Brooklyn: sources

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — An 18-year-old deli worker was shot in the back of the head during a dispute on Saturday night, police sources said.

Two men are wanted in connection with the Nostrand Avenue shooting, which happened around 6:30 p.m. near Avenue D, officials said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and police do not yet have a description of the two suspects.

