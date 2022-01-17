MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The badly decomposed remains of an 84-year-old Brooklyn man were discovered inside his home over the weekend, the NYPD confirmed Monday.

Officers responded to a 911 call for a wellness check at a Midwood home, on Coney Island Avenue near Foster Avenue, just before 7 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Once inside, officers found the decomposed body of a man. EMS also responded and pronounced him dead, authorities said.

Officials were able to identify the remains as Brent Shapiro, a resident in the home.

According to the Daily News, Shapiro shared the home with his wife.

The couple’s two adult sons hadn’t seen either of their parents since 2019 and were the ones who contacted the NYPD for the wellness check, the Daily News reported.

The paper also reported that the couple’s home was full of trash and clutter, making the officers’ job harder to gain access to the house and eventually locate Shapiro’s body.

Police said the investigation was ongoing and the medical examiner would determine the cause of death.

The man’s wife, 72, was home a the time and was brought to a nearby hospital for psychiatric observation, the Daily News reported.

