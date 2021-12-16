Decades later, Park Slope airline crash still remembered

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — It was just nine days before Christmas when United Airlines flight 826 was inbound from Chicago when it lost radio communications over the Hudson River and drifted into the airspace of TWA flight 266.

The TWA aircraft plummeted into Millar Field on Staten Island; the United flight came crashing down in Park Slope.

One hundred twenty-five people on both planes and six people on the ground were killed.

There was one survivor, 11-year-old Stephen Baltz, who was huddled in the lap of a flight attendant on the United jet and was tossed into a snowbank after the crash. He died hours later.

On past anniversaries of the tragedy, he was remembered. A memorial exists for him at Methodist Hospital, where he was taken.

Now, 61 years later, new buildings line the street, with the scars from the past barely visible.