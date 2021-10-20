Officials respond to reports of a body found in a bag on a Brooklyn sidewalk, Oct. 16, 2021.

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — The death of a man who was found wrapped in a black bag on a Brooklyn sidewalk has been deemed a homicide, police said Wednesday.

Authorities received the call at about 12:35 p.m. Saturday near Van Sinderen and Herkimer streets in Cypress Hills for a body found on the sidewalk in a black bag.

Police have identified the victim as 49-year-old Christopher Adams.

His death has been ruled a homicide, but authorities have not released the cause, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).