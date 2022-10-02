BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The death of a 70-year-old man found injured on a Brownsville street more than a year ago has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities.

Mario Ocampo was found lying on the ground near Riverdale and Rockaway avenues by police answering a 911 call on July 12, 2021, officials said. Ocampo, of Manhattan, had facial and head injuries consistent with being punched, then falling to the ground, authorities said.

First responders brought Ocampo to an area hospital, where he remained for months before succumbing to his injuries in March.

Police on Saturday said that the death had been deemed a homicide, but did not immediately announce an arrest or publicly identify a suspect.

