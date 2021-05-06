Arrest in shooting that killed 1-year-old Brooklyn boy last summer: NYPD

Davell Gardner, 1, was fatally shot in Brooklyn on Sunday, July 12, 2020, police said.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with a Brooklyn shooting that killed 1-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. at a barbecue last July, the NYPD said.

Dashawn Austin, 25, now faces a slew of charges in the fatal shooting, including murder, attempted murder, assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD.

City records show Austin has been at Rikers Island since July 16, 2020 when he was arrested in connection to a separate fatal shooting in March 2020.

Police sources told PIX11 last July that Austin was a person of interest in the fatal shooting of the baby, which occurred just days before he was arrested for the March homicide.

The baby boy, just shy of his second birthday, was sitting in his stroller at a family cookout the Raymond Bush Playground in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section when gunshots rang out around 11:30 p.m., police said.

The Brownsville boy was rushed to a nearby hospital and then transferred to another hospital, but ultimately could not be saved, authorities said.

Three men at the barbecue were also wounded in the shooting and treated at nearby hospitals.

Police at the time said they believed two men walked up and opened fire into the crowd along Madison Street.

The NYPD said on Thursday their investigation was ongoing.