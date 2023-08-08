CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — You might have heard it before while scrolling on social media: “One bite, everybody know the rules.” It’s a phrase made famous by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy as he travels around ranking pizza all over the country. Portnoy is set to host the One Bite Pizza Festival on Coney Island.

The festival is being advertised as “Pizza Heaven” and will be a mix of music and pizza, a combination that all New Yorkers love. On Sept. 23, from 12:30 p.m. until 6 p.m., Maimonides Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones, will have live performances from Teddy, Swims, DJ Irie, Pup Punk and a live pizza review from Portnoy.

Portnoy will gather his highest-rated pizzerias from around the country along with the performances. The following pizzerias will be in attendance:

Ace’s Pizza – Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Andrew Bellucci’s Pizzeria – Astoria, Queens

Angelo’s Coal Oven Pizzeria – Manhattan, N.Y.

Angelo’s Pizzeria – South Philladelphia

Angeloni’s Restaurant & Pizzeria – Caldwell, N.J.

Artichoke Basille’s Pizza – Manhattan, N.Y.

Baby Luc’s – Brooklyn, N.Y.

Best Pizza – Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Borrelli’s Italian Restaurant – East Meadow, Long Island

Brook TapHouse – West Caldwell, N.J.

Brooklyn Square Pizza – Jackson Township, N.J.

Calabria Pizzeria and Restaurant – Livingston, N.J.

Colony Grill – Connecticut, Florida, New York and Virginia

Coniglio’s Old Fashioned – Morristown, N.J.

DeFazio’s Wood-fired Pizzeria – Albany and South Troy, N.Y.

Delorenzo’s Tomato Pies – Robbinsville, N.J. and Yardley, Pa.

Denino’s Greenwich Village – Manhattan, N.Y.

Di Fara Pizza – Brooklyn, N.Y.

Federici’s Family Restaurant – Freehold, N.J.

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana – Conneticut

John’s of Bleecker Street – Manhattan, N.Y.

King Umberto – Elmont, N.Y.

Lazzara’s Pizza and Café – Manhattan, N.Y.

The Little Rendevous – Meriden, Conn.

Lucali – Brooklyn, N.Y. and Maimi, Fla.

Luigi’s Pizza – Park Slope, Brooklyn

Louie and Ernie’s Pizza – Harlem, N.Y.

Patsy’s Pizzeria – Manhattan, N.Y.

Made in New York Pizza, Manhattan, N.Y.

Monte’s Restaurant – Lynn, Mass.

Nellie’s Place – Waldwick, N.J.

Prince Street Pizza – Manhattan, N.Y.

Sally’s Apizza – Connecticut

Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza – Elizabeth, N.J.

Umbertos Pizzeria & Restaurant – New Hyde Park, N.Y.

Zuppardi’s Apizza – West Haven, Conn.

There will also be a dessert area with Italian desserts from The Lemon Ice King, Ferrara Bakery, Sal & Jerry’s Bakery, and Caffè Arrone.

If you want a day filled with pizza, you can purchase tickets here.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.