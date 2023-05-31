CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – The Mermaid Parade, an eccentric Coney Island tradition featuring marching bands, floats, antique cars, and thousands of participants dressed as mermaids, Neptunes and sea creatures, is set to return in June.

The 41st annual Mermaid Parade will start at 1 p.m. in Coney Island on Saturday, June 17.

The Mermaid Parade typically attracts thousands of spectators and 3,000 participants dressed in handcrafted costumes, according to Coney Island USA, the not-for-profit arts organization that organizes the event.

The Mermaid Parade Royalty, which includes King Neptune and Queen Mermaid, has not yet been announced. Previous King Neptunes and Queen Mermaids have included Lou Reed, Laurie Anderson, David Byrne, Queen Latifah, Moby, Amanda Palmer, Neil Gaiman, Annabella Sciorra, Judah Friedlander, Deborah Harry, Chris Stein, David Johansen, Karen Duffy, Carole Radziwill, Harvey Keitel and Daphne Keitel.

The Mermaid Parade route

The Mermaid Parade will start at West 21st Street and Surf Avenue. It will then head east to West 10th Street. From there, the parade will turn south toward the boardwalk. Cars and motorized floats will continue down Surf Avenue, passing West 10th Street and then exit the parade.

At the boardwalk, marchers and push-pull floats will turn west and head toward West 17th Street. The parade will disband at Steeplechase Plaza.

The Mermaid Parade Ball

The Coney Island Brewery will host the Mermaid Parade Ball, the official after-party of the parade. The Coney Island Brewery will host the event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at its location at 1904 Surf Ave. Tickets can be purchased here.

Find more information about this year’s Mermaid Parade here.