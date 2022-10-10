BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The neighbors of the Brooklyn dad accused of killing his 1-year-old daughter said he seemed like a loving father.

The residents on the Brooklyn street where Robert Wright lived with his wife and young children never suspected anything out of the ordinary. And some even tried to help the family on several occasions.

“I offered them to get curtains because they have sheets in the window,” said neighbor Cory Sanders.

Robert Wright, 33, is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, and failure to exercise control of a minor.

The toddler’s mother is cooperating with the police and has not been charged. The Administration of Child Services has the couple’s other children.

Wright admitted to hitting his daughter, Aniyah Wyhatt-Wright, in a home on Osborn Street in Brooklyn on Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m., prosecutors said. She died in a hospital on Wednesday, the day before what would have been her second birthday. Authorities said an autopsy confirmed that Wyhatt-Wright died from a traumatic brain injury.

Wright was arraigned Saturday and bail was set at a $1 million bond or $100,000 cash, according to public court records. He is due back in court on Thursday.

Wright’s attorney, David Jeffries, declined to comment.