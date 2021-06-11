New photos: 3 sought in Cypress Hills subway slashing, police say

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cypress Hills subway slashing suspects

Surveillance images of three men wanted in connection with a slashing in a subway station in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn on June 2, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Thursday released new images of three men wanted in connection with a slashing at a Brooklyn subway station in early June.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was waiting on the J train platform at the Cleveland Street station around 11:50 p.m. on June 2 when he got into a verbal dispute with the three unknown men.

The argument escalated into a physical encounter when one of the men slashed the victim with a razor blade across his face, right ear and left abdomen, officials said.

Authorities originally said they were on the hunt for two men who fled the station, but have since released the images of the three individuals they’re looking for.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said at the time.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

MTA bus lodged into BK building to be removed as early as Friday

Bus operator injured trying to prevent attack has to fight MTA for workers' compensation

MTA, transit union investigating Brooklyn bus crash

Man charged in fatal shooting of retired NYPD officer trying to break up fight

Retired NYPD officer killed remembered as someone who loved to help others

Retired NYPD officer fatally shot in Brooklyn scuffle

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter