Surveillance images of three men wanted in connection with a slashing in a subway station in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn on June 2, 2021, police say. (NYPD)

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — The NYPD on Thursday released new images of three men wanted in connection with a slashing at a Brooklyn subway station in early June.

According to police, a 28-year-old man was waiting on the J train platform at the Cleveland Street station around 11:50 p.m. on June 2 when he got into a verbal dispute with the three unknown men.

The argument escalated into a physical encounter when one of the men slashed the victim with a razor blade across his face, right ear and left abdomen, officials said.

Authorities originally said they were on the hunt for two men who fled the station, but have since released the images of the three individuals they’re looking for.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, police said at the time.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).