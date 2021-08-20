Police on the scene after a double shooting that killed a woman, 54, and wounded a man, 30, in the arm in Crown Heights, Brooklyn on Aug. 19, 2021, police say. (PIX11 News)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A woman was killed Thursday night when she was struck in the chest by a possible stray bullet on a Brooklyn street, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded just after 9:30 p.m. to a call of a shooting on St. Johns Place, near Rochester Avenue, in the Crown Heights section, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the 54-year-old woman who had been shot by two bullets to the chest, as well as a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm, authorities said.

EMS rushed both victims to an area hospital where the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, according to officials.

It was believed the woman was an unintended target, an NYPD spokesperson said early Friday.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

The man shot was listed in stable condition, according to police.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning as police continued their investigation.

