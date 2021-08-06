Bullets break apartment window, car windshields in Brooklyn shootout: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Dramatic video released by the NYPD shows a gun battle in a Brooklyn intersection, the bullets breaking nearby vehicle windshields and an apartment window, police said.

Authorities said gunfire erupted on Tuesday night around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Place and Buffalo Avenue, in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

According to police, three unidentified male suspects exchanged multiple rounds of gunfire following a dispute.

A fourth individual in the surveillance footage, seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, was in possession of a handgun that one of the other three ultimately fired during the shootout, officials said.

The window of an apartment nearby, as well as two vehicle’s windshields, suffered damage as a result of the gunfire, police said.

Thankfully, there were no injuries reported in connection with the incident.

The NYPD released the above video in hopes the public could help identify the four suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

