Crown Heights murder: Victim’s mother tells PIX11 News she knows the killer

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — “I know her.”

The mother of 42-year-old Delia Johnson — who was found dead after a woman walked up to and fatally shot her earlier this week in Brooklyn — tells PIX11 News she knows the killer and at one point, even took her in.

It happened around 9:41 p.m. in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and Prospect Place in Crown Heights Wednesday, police said.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the incident, showing a woman with long, blonde hair leave white vehicle, walk up to Johnson and open fire at her point blank in the middle of a crowded street. The suspect is then seen getting back into the vehicle and driving away.

That suspect is someone that Johnson’s mother says she knows well.

“The woman that did this, she was one of my babies too,” the mother told PIX11 News Friday. “She slept on my bed and ate my food.”

The mother said she had just left a funeral before the ambush. She will not rest until the suspected shooter is in custody.

“I just want to know why? What could she have done to you?”

