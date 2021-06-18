CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man and woman were rushed to a Brooklyn hospital with critical injuries after their moped collided with a truck Friday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police said they got the call around 10:30 a.m. for a crash near the corner of Rogers Avenue and Bergen Street, in the Crown Heights section.

The pair on the moped were thrown from the vehicle in the collision, authorities said.

Both were listed in critical condition at an area hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities said the truck driver remained on the scene. There were no arrests as police continued their investigation Friday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).