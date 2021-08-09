A Dodge Charger left at the scene that police say hopped a curb and struck a woman on a Brooklyn sidewalk, killing her, early Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PIX11 News)

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A woman is dead and a man was hospitalized after the pair, standing at a Brooklyn bus stop, were struck by a car that hopped a curb while drag racing early Monday, according to the NYPD.

Police said it happened around 3 a.m. near the corner of Utica Avenue and Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights neighborhood.

A 20-year-old woman and 23-year-old man were standing at a bus stop as three cars were drag racing in the area, authorities said.

A red Dodge Charger suddenly hopped the curb and struck the two bystanders, according to police.

Both were rushed to an area hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead, the NYPD said. Meanwhile, police described the man’s condition as “stable” Monday morning.

The woman’s identity was not immediately released, pending proper family notification.

According to police, the driver of the Charger then jumped out of the vehicle and got into one of the other cars that were racing and fled the scene.

No arrests had been made in the deadly crash by Monday morning.

Police described the other vehicles involved as black and silver sedans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).