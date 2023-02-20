WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two armed crooks who sprayed a woman with what’s believed to be mace and threatened a man with a knife in a pair of attempted robberies in Williamsburg.

In the first incident, the duo grabbed a woman’s e-bike while it was unattended on Bedford Avenue near North First Street around 1:20 p.m. Feb. 6, authorities said.

When the woman, 27, returned to find the pair with her e-bike, the crooks sprayed her in the face with a substance believed to be mace, officials said.

The victim managed to recover her e-bike, however, and the duo fled, police said. The victim received medical treatment at the scene.

About 30 minutes later, one of the crooks tried to yank the charger off of a scooter parked on Grand Street near Olive Street, according to authorities.

The scooter’s owner confronted the would-be thief and managed to secure the charger, officials said. The assailant then pulled out a knife and threatened the 38-year-old man, but ultimately fled without harming the victim, police said.

Investigators on Sunday released a surveillance image showing the two suspects, asking for the public’s aid in identifying them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).