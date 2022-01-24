Crews clean Brooklyn dog park after reports of rats, bacterial infection

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Signs warn owners not to use the dog runs at McCarren Park in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Neighbors and dog owners put them up a few days ago. On Monday, city crews installed official notices as Parks Department workers cleaned and inspected the areas off of Driggs Avenue and North 12th Street.

Dog owners, connected through social media, say three dogs and as many as half a dozen pets may have died recently after visiting the area.

Dakarrie Garcia is an owner and trainer with Brooklyn-K9.

“There’s a huge issue here with the rats. They are borrowed under the dog park, probably deeper than the surface they cracked here now. I want to send a thanks to NYC Parks for hopping on this. We appreciate it although the work does not stop here,” Garcia said.

The Health Department has not confirmed recent reports of canine leptospirosis at the park.

“We are working with NYC Parks to inspect for rat activity in the park. Dog owners who are concerned should consult their veterinarian about vaccination and seek vet care early if their dog is ill. We urge veterinarians who receive positive results of leptospirosis to report it to the Health Department as required by the NYC Health Code,” said a statement from the department.

Agnes Reichert is a neighbor and owns Buddy’s Dog Den. They put up warning signs last week.

“We went on social media to reach out. That was a big concern until we figure this out so people don’t come here,” she said.

The Parks Department put in new rat resistant trash cans on Friday. Exterminators are back after they last treated the area three weeks ago.

The wood chips in this dog run are being replaced. NYC Councilmember Lincoln Restler has indicated that could take about a week.

NYC Parks reports that in the past year, two complaints have been filed with 311 regarding rodents in McCarren Park.

The current concerns have brought attention to the general infrastructure of the park and dog runs in the city. They require drainage, proper turf and care.

A community-led volunteer organization has started back up again along McCarren Park visitors.

“Puddles and mud are there. Owners don’t want to come here in the first place because it seems unsanitary,” said McCarren Dog Run Alliance Director of Advocacy Danielle Dorchester.

A spokesperson with NYC Health Department says it investigates about 15 canine leptospirosis cases each year and calls clusters very rare. Humans can also be infected, although that is listed as extremely rare.

Owners should not let their pets drink from puddles or other sources of water that may be contaminated with rat urine.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and diarrhea. Vaccinations against some strains are available for pets.