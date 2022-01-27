Court Street Regal theater in Brooklyn closes down

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — After more than two decades in business, the Court Street Regal theater in Brooklyn has shut down.

Regal cited an inability to reach an agreement with the landlord on a new lease, noting that negotiations had failed. The theater also needed major and expensive renovations to update the location.

“Over the past few years, we have been focused on ensuring that our audiences have the best possible moviegoing experience through extensive investments in renovations and refurbishments at our locations, and we were prepared to and would have loved to bring that level of experience to our Court Street location,” A Regal spokesperson said. “Unfortunately, Regal was not able to reach an agreement with the landlord on a fair and sustainable rent that would have allowed for the very significant renovation investment needed.”

