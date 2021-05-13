Surveillance images of two male individuals accused of assaulting and robbing a couple in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on May 10, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police launched an investigation Monday after a couple was assaulted by two individuals in a violent robbery after shopping in a Brooklyn jewelry store, the NYPD said.

According to police, the man and woman were shopping inside Star Jewelry on Graham Avenue in Williamsburg around 2:45 p.m., while one of the would-be attackers was also in the store.

The couple left the shop and were walking down the street when about five minutes later they were approached by the two unidentified suspects, authorities said.

One of them grabbed the woman’s purse, which contained $18,000 in cash, but when she resisted, the other suspect struck her in the head with a cane, police said.

The man tried to intervene but was also struck with the cane before being punched and knocked to the ground by the second suspect, officials said.

The two robbers fled on foot with the woman’s purse, heading to Seigel Street and then toward Humboldt Street, according to police.

WATCH: Two suspects flee after assaulting and robbing a couple who were shopping at a Williamsburg jewelry store, according to police



Full story: https://t.co/RPUQODLZGb pic.twitter.com/QwghkwgCAk — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) May 13, 2021

Authorities said the woman suffered pain and bruising to her head and wrist but refused medical attention, while the man suffered a fractured leg, as well as pain and bruising to his head and arm.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The NYPD released the above surveillance video of the two suspected thieves fleeing, while being chased by the male victim, in hopes the public could help identify them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).