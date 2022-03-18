BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An off-duty correction officer allegedly smeared feces in a tenant’s home and then changed the locks when she was out, sources said.

Nigel Escalona, 44, was arrested on criminal mischief charges in Brooklyn on Thursday, police said. It wasn’t clear was sparked the apparent landlord-tenant dispute.

Escalona has worked for the Department of Correction since late 2004, sources said. He was posted at the Manhattan Detention Complex before his arrest. Any departmental discipline is pending his arraignment.

The tenant found feces all over the bedroom door and door handle, the New York Post reported. There was also feces on the doormats, doorknob and bathroom faucets.