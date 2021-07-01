Correction bus crashes into scaffolding near Brooklyn court, injuring 4

DOC bus crashes into scaffolding

A Department of Correction bus crashed into scaffolding in Downtown Brooklyn. (FDNY)

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A Department of Correction bus crashed into scaffolding in Brooklyn on Thursday evening, injuring four, FDNY officials said.

Two correction officers and two detainees were on the bus when it crashed on Jay Street near Johnson Street, which is right by a Brooklyn courthouse, around 5 p.m., officials said. The driver, a correction officer, lost control of the bus before the crash.

Both correction officers were taken to the hospital, police said. The detainees refused medical attention and were taken to a correction facility.

All of the injuries were considered minor.

No criminality was suspected in the scaffolding crash.

Emergency Management advised people to expect road closures and traffic delays. The advised using alternate routes.

