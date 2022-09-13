BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Investigators on Tuesday released a surveillance image of an SUV involved in a hit-and-run in Brownsville last month in an attempt to crack the case.

The driver of the light-colored BMW SUV struck a man, 57, as he crossed the street near the intersection of Pitkin and Saratoga avenues around 7 p.m. Aug. 1, then drove off, authorities said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed at the time in what police described as serious condition.

The SUV was last seen heading south on Saratoga Avenue, officials said.

