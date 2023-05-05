SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man is in a local police precinct being questioned by detectives on Friday evening, after an early morning disturbance and hours-long standoff. The whole thing began with complaints phoned in about the man walking and stomping his feet on the rooftops of the row of houses where he lives, as well as him shouting and making noises that sounded like gunfire before sunrise.

The episode, which started around 5:40 a.m., according to police and witnesses, ended more than five hours later, after officers had to evacuate nearby homes, order a nearby school to lock down, and send in a tactical unit and a specialized armored vehicle.

“I’ve lived here 33 years, and never seen anything like this,” said Maria Borrero, who lives next door to the home where neighbors say the man lives and where he eventually surrendered to police. “It was insane,” she said.

Daniel Ivakh lives on the other side of the building, on Bedford Avenue, near Ave. X, where the standoff took place. He said that he’d called 911 around 5:30 Friday morning.

“I called the cops because he was on top of my roof,” Ivakh explained. “He was yelling, banging, enjoying having a party all by himself.”

Christina Dron also lives in the row of houses where the early morning disturbance happened.

“The guy was screaming,” she said, “and I was like, ‘What’s going on?'”

Another neighbor, Oleg Kharkavets, was also awakened by the noise.

“Somebody was jumping on the roof,” Kharkavets told PIX11 News. “We heard something kinda like shots.”

He and other witnesses said that it sounded like gunfire. Accounts like that, police said, as well as calls saying that the man was armed with a rifle, led the NYPD to not take any chances. It sent in tactical unit officers with an armored response vehicle.

The officers used elevated extensions on the armored vehicle to push in the third-story apartment window where the man ended up isolating.

At around 10:45 a.m., more than five hours after the first 911 call in the case, the man, who’s not been identified, surrendered to police. They said that they’d found no weapon on him, but were interviewing him at the 61st Precinct.

By sundown Friday evening, an NYPD patrol car was still parked out in front of the man’s home. The investigation continues, police said.