BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said.

Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Avenue at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured.

The cop was treated at a nearby hospital and the man was taken to another hospital for observation, police said.

