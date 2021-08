Map of where several planned, controlled explosions are set for Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Greenpoint, Brooklyn as part of a film shoot, the NYPD says.

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Some Brooklyn residents may hear explosions in their area Thursday, but there’s likely no need to worry.

A movie is being filmed near the Greenpoint Terminal Market, on Noble Street in the Greenpoint section, according to the NYPD.

There will be several controlled explosions that are being filmed for the movie.

The planned blasts will take place between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., police said.