BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A construction company owner was indicted on manslaughter charges after a wall he allegedly built collapsed on a 5-year-old girl, killing her, in Brooklyn, officials said.

Alysson Pinto-Chaumana‘s skull was crushed when the wall fell on her in August of 2019. At the time, her dad told PIX11 News she wanted to be a doctor when she grew up.

Nadeem Anwar, 46, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, and second-degree falsifying business records. The wall he allegedly built was a “disaster waiting to happen,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

“He allegedly failed to obtain the proper permits and failed to reinforce and secure the structure as required by law. As a direct consequence of his alleged recklessness, the wall collapsed and caused the senseless death of a precious 5-year-old child,” Gonzalez said. “My heart is with the victim’s family, and we will now seek to hold this defendant accountable.”

The wall was allegedly built without proper anchors or permits, Department of Investigation Commissioner Jocelyn Strauber said. At the time of the deadly collapse, the Department of Buildings issued a violation for failure to maintain the property.

A DOB engineer said he found no steel reinforcing bars in the pillars, officials said. He also found there wasn’t any engineer-grade adhesive used.

“Therefore, he determined, the wall was highly unstable and held together mostly by its own weight and gravity, an egregious violation of multiple provisions of the Building Code,” according to the DA’s office. “The engineer described the conditions as ‘imminently perilous to life.'”



